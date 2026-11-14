Indore Gears Up For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Triple Treat As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Centre Stage; Basketball, Wrestling And Junior Cricket Stars Shine | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a month after the India-West Indies T20 excitement, cricket lovers in Indore are set for another high-scoring spectacle as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets underway at Holkar Cricket Stadium and Daly College Ground on Saturday.

At Holkar, Saurashtra face Bihar, with 15-year-old Bihar captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the biggest attraction. He has scored 197 runs in six recent matches at a strike rate of 168.37.

Saurashtra counter with experience through Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad and Chetan Sakariya. Mankad has 280 runs at a strike rate of 176.10, while Unadkat has taken 16 wickets in his last 10 games.

Punjab-Haryana brings star power

At Daly College, Punjab meet Haryana in a clash loaded with IPL experience.

Punjab captain Salil Arora has smashed 358 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 198.88, while Anmolpreet Singh has 349 runs.

Haryana skipper Ankit Kumar comes in with 440 runs in 10 matches, with Yashvardhan Dalal adding 346.

The game also features Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Harpreet Brar and Ramandeep Singh.

Railways face Tamil Nadu

Daly College will also host Railways against Tamil Nadu, where Ravi Singh’s recent 295 runs face the challenge of a Tamil Nadu attack featuring T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy and Sai Kishore.

Narayan Jagadeesan has 272 runs in his last 10 matches, while Tushar Raheja has scored 223 at a strike rate of 165.18.

NBA Indore survives thriller, ITM Gwalior wins

The Bhupendra Bandi Memorial Madhya Pradesh State Senior Basketball Championship 2026 opened with a series of close contests at the National Basketball Academy complex in Indore.

In the women’s section, ITM Gwalior edged LNIPE Gwalior 77-72 after leading 31-28 at halftime.

Lakshita scored 18 points for ITM, while Shweta added 16. For LNIPE, Akriti led the fight with 19 points, while Jennifer contributed 10.

In the men’s category, NBA Indore defeated Indore Corporation 78-75 to move into the quarterfinals.

Kuldeep Hardia played a key playmaking role and scored 34 points for NBA Indore in a tense three-point victory.

In other men’s matches, Ratlam Corporation defeated Agar District 92-86, ITM Gwalior beat Jabalpur District 74-41, while Gwalior District overcame STC Jabalpur 53-38.

On the second day, ACP Sanju Kamble, DSP Taresh Soni and SI Rachna Parmar attended as guests and wished the players from across the state.

They were welcomed by officials of the basketball associations and Corporation Area Basketball Trust.

BRIEF SCORES

Women - ITM Gwalior beat LNIPE Gwalior 77-72

Men - NBA Indore beat Indore Corporation 78-75; Ratlam Corporation beat Agar District 92-86; ITM Gwalior beat Jabalpur District 74-41; Gwalior District beat STC Jabalpur 53-38

MP wrestlers book Agra nationals berths

The Madhya Pradesh state wrestling team was selected at the Wrestling Stadium in Indore for the upcoming National Traditional Wrestling Championship to be held in Agra from November 17 to 19.

Wrestlers from Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Katni, Neemuch, Ratlam, Dewas, Datia and Vidisha took part in the selection competition, which was conducted under the guidance of Olympian Pappu Yadav.

Among the selected male wrestlers were Deepak of Jabalpur, Kalam Babri of Ujjain, Ankush Yadav of Indore, Yuvraj Pal, Vijay Yadav and Madassar Khan, while the women’s section included Gungun of Katni, Laxmi of Indore, Samay of Khandwa and Anjali Anju Karosia. The team will travel with coaches Kejesh Yadav and Rinku Yadav.

SLF ride first-innings lead to victory

Sanjay Lunawat Foundation (SLF) registered an impressive win over Vijay Club based on the first-innings lead in the MPCA Under-22 two-day cricket tournament organised by the Indore District Cricket Association.

Batting first, Vijay Club were bowled out for 230 in 64 overs. Aditya Dwivedi remained unbeaten on 74, while Arpit Patidar contributed 62.

Manas Jain claimed five wickets to lead SLF’s bowling effort.

In reply, SLF piled up 342 in 62 overs, securing a valuable 112-run first-innings lead.

Vansh Joshi struck a fine 108, while Nihar Lavate made 62 and Manas Jain contributed 50.

Vijay Club responded strongly in their second innings, scoring 223 in 49 overs, with Parth Gawli producing an excellent 106. Yash Gujawat picked up three wickets for SLF.

With the match ending after Vijay Club’s second innings, SLF were declared winners based on their first-innings advantage.

BRIEF SCORES

Vijay Club - 230 all out in 64 overs (Aditya Dwivedi 74*, Arpit Patidar 62; Manas Jain 5 wkts) & 223 all out, 49 overs (Parth Gawli 106; Yash Gujawat 3 wkts) Vs SLF - 342 all out, 62 overs (Vansh Joshi 108, Nihar Lavate 62, Manas Jain 50)

RESULT: SLF won on first-innings lead

Shriram Sports, MYCC score big wins

Shriram Sports and MYCC registered emphatic victories in the MPCA Under-15 Cricket Tournament organised by the IDCA.

Shriram chase down 50

Batting first, SVCA were bowled out for just 50 in 27 overs, with Kartik Chauhan taking 5/14 in 10 overs.

Shriram Sports replied with 119 all out in 39 overs, taking a 69-run lead. Pramod Singh starred for SVCA with seven wickets.

SVCA fought back in the second innings with 118 all out in 41 overs, where Kartikeya Agarwal claimed five wickets.

Set 50 to win, Shriram Sports reached the target in 15 overs for four wickets, winning by six wickets.

MYCC hammer Rau Club

In the other match, Rau Club made 129 all out in 58 overs, with Jabir Patel scoring 46.

MYCC responded with 275 all out in 69 overs, building a huge 146-run lead. Preet Chapra top-scored with 87, while Yuvraj Chauhan made 42.

Rau Club then collapsed for 96 in the second innings as MYCC completed an innings and 50-run victory.

Aaradhya Verma took 4 wickets, while Anuj Nishad and Divyansh Parashar picked up three each.