Indore Gears Up For Summer Water Shortage As Mayor Orders Ward-Wise Master Plan, Special Focus On 'Red Zones' | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With below-normal rainfall raising concerns over water availability in the coming summer, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has begun preparations to prevent a drinking water crisis.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has directed officials to prepare a ward-wise water master plan based on availability and demand, with special attention to areas that faced shortages last summer.

The plan will focus on identified 'red zones', where water supply was disrupted or was inadequate during the previous summer. Officials will assess the availability of water tankers, the condition of borewells and hydrants, and the status of pipelines to ensure timely corrective measures.

The directions were issued during a high-level meeting chaired by Bhargav at the Smart City office. Water supply department in-charge Abhishek 'Bablu' Sharma, additional commissioner Ashish Pathak and other officials concerned with the city's water supply system attended the meeting.

The mayor instructed officials to identify and address shortcomings in the distribution network before the onset of peak summer. Weekly meetings will be held to review water supply arrangements in every ward.

The assessment will cover ward-wise demand, tanker requirements, and the condition of borewells and hydrants. Responsibilities will also be assigned to officials and staff to ensure accountability and timely action.

Focus on ageing pipelines and technical faults

The civic body will inspect pipelines in areas where old and dilapidated lines could disrupt supply. Depending on the assessment, damaged pipelines will be repaired and new lines laid wherever necessary.

The existing arrangements in areas receiving direct water supply will also be reviewed, along with regular maintenance, to prevent technical faults from causing inconvenience to residents.

The meeting also emphasised inspecting and repairing leakages in the main trunk line carrying water from Jalud, along with checking valves and technical issues associated with water storage tanks. Officials have been asked to identify weak points in the supply network and carry out necessary repairs before summer demand peaks.

Special monitoring of vulnerable areas

Areas that experienced water shortages last summer will receive special attention this year. The civic body discussed appointing officials to regularly monitor tanker availability, pipeline maintenance and improvement works in these locations.

Ward-wise reviews will help track pending problems and ensure that alternative arrangements are ready before shortages arise. The aim is to prevent sudden disruptions and ensure that areas facing higher demand receive adequate water.

Bhargav said the preparations are intended to address weaknesses in the water supply system before summer, ensure alternative arrangements and prevent drinking water shortages in vulnerable parts of the city.