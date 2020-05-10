Indore: Gaurav Ranadive is new city BJP chief, MLA Rajesh Sonkar made president of city rural

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state vice-president Gaurav Ranadive has been appointed as new BJP president of Indore city on Saturday whereas former MLA Rajesh Sonkar has been made president of Indore rural. Besides, Sumit Pachauri has been made BJP president of Bhopal city.

BJP state president VD Sharma and state organisation general secretary Suhas Bhagat released much awaited list of presidents of 22 districts, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Sagar, Dewas and Dhar etc.

Ranadive is a loyalist of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and is also closely associated with Suhas Bhagat.

For many, his appointment may have come as surprise but for past some months it was certain that Ranadive would be made Indore city president of BJP as he is not only young and dynamic but also fire-brand, a face, the party was looking for Indore.

He also fits into the BJP’s maximum 50 year age criteria for president post.

Gaurav had started is politics as student leader. He was first elected as president of Government Arts and Commerce College with support of Silawat panel. After that he joined ABVP. From ABVP, he moved to BJYM and joined Vijayvargiya camp.

Besides, appointment of Sonkar as Indore rural was also almost certain since minister Tulsi Silawat, who left Congress and BJP a couple of months ago. It is because Silawat and Sonkar had contested elections against each other in 2018 from Sanver seat. As Silawat, after resigning as MLA, is going to contest by-election from Sanver, Sonkar had to be given some position and Indore rural president post was best suited.

Apart from this, Kamal has been made president of Gwalior city, Kaushal Sharma of Gwalior rural, Gaurav Sirothiya of Sagar, Amit Nuna of Tikamgarh, Pratima Lodhi ofDamoh, Ajay Singh Patel of Rewa, Narendra Tripathi of Satna, Kamal Pratap Singh of Sehdol, Dilip Pandey of Umariya, Alok Dubey of Shivni, Abhilasha Mishra of Narsinghpur, Madhav Agrawal of Hoshangabad, Aditya Shukla of Betul, Jaiprakash Kirar of Raisen, Manoj Ladev of Bhurhanpur, Laxman Nayak of Jhabua, Raju Yadav of Dhar, Govind Singh Barkhedi of Agar-Malwa, Rajeev Khandelwal of Dewas, Nanalal Atholiya of Mandsaur and Pavan Patidar of Neemuch.