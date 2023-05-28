Indore Gaurav Diwas: Collector cleans Collectorate, eats breakfast with workers

Indore Collector Dr. Ilyaraja T having breakfast with workers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Gaurav Mahotsava is being celebrated with a great pomp and show in the city since May 25. Amidst all the programmes and celebrations, Indore administration, i.e. Indore collector along with all the Additional Collectors, SDM and government officials involved in cleaning activities.

On Sunday, Indore collector Dr. Ilayaraja T teamed up with other officials and city’s cleaners to clean the collectorate. After finishing all the work, collector even sat down with the workers on the grass and had breakfast with them.

Collector advised worker to have healthy breakfast

Promoting cleanliness , Dr. Ilayaraja kept health in mind and advised workers to a have a healthy breakfast in the morning so that they remain full of energy the whole day. When asked about the kind of breakfast they have in the mornings usually, the workers replied, “Roti ke Pohe.”

Collector Ilayaraja T being a Tamilian, was surprised by the name of this Madhya Pradesh dish which reflects the state’s way of ‘’not wasting food’. Following his excitement, he even asked the recipe of ‘Roti ke Pohe.’

