Madhya Pradesh: Cops crack down on 6 for extorting money

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Morena police have tightened the reins on criminals, as six accused involved in offences such as extortion of money were arrested on Friday, official sources said.

The police stated that in the first case, three accused were arrested for intimidating a businessman of providing them extortion money, while in the second case, three other accused were apprehended for opening fire on a shop owner.

In the first case, the Noorabad police registered a case against three persons on the complaint of an Oil Industries operator named Shyamsundar Bansal. Three unidentified persons had stopped Bansal’s vehicle on the way and had threatened him to provide them with an extortion money worth Rs 50 thousand on a monthly basis on gun-point. Bansal lodged a complaint against the accused, after which the police swung into action and arrested the trio for the offence.

In another case similar to this, three persons had opened fire on the shop of a man named Santosh Verma, and had demanded Rs 5 lakh as the extortion money from him. The Ambah police launched a manhunt and nabbed the trio, who were carrying a reward of Rs 7.5 thousand on their heads.