Indore Gas Leak Sparks Panic In Suman Nagar After Digging Damages Pipeline, Major Mishap Averted | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gas leak sparked panic among residents of Suman Nagar on Saturday evening after excavation work to lay a water line damaged a gas pipeline. The incident occurred around 5 pm when a labourer's pickaxe struck an Avantika Gas pipeline, triggering a high-pressure leak accompanied by a loud hissing sound.

The sudden sound and escaping gas alarmed people in the neighbourhood. Residents immediately alerted the building supervisor, who contacted the gas company and sought urgent intervention.

A team from the gas company arrived at the site, stopped the gas supply and began repairing the damaged pipeline. Timely action helped prevent a potentially serious accident.

Resident Nilesh said excavation work was underway to lay a water pipeline when workers accidentally damaged the underground gas line.

Eyewitness Kumarawat Singh Solanki said two labourers were digging when they heard gas escaping at high pressure and immediately informed the building supervisor.

The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of underground utilities during excavation, particularly in residential areas.

Residents stressed the need to properly identify underground pipelines and take adequate precautions before digging to prevent such incidents.

Girl received burns four months ago

Social media influencer Giri Rajkumari, popularly known as Jini Jhala, who suffered 20-25% burns in the Vijay Nagar gas pipeline blast, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bombay Hospital.

She has undergone surgery on her left hand, and doctors have indicated that recovery could take three to four months.

Recounting the June 23 incident in a video message from the ICU, Jini said she was riding her two-wheeler to her grandmother's house when an explosion occurred near Suman Nagar Jain Temple. She and her vehicle were caught in the flames.

Despite her pleading with bystanders to pour water on her, she said nobody initially came forward.

She eventually jumped into rainwater accumulated on the road and poured it over herself. A man later arrived and poured two buckets of water on her, but her left hand had already suffered severe burns.