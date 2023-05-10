Indore: Garment trader stabbed to death in full public view over old rivalry 

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A garment trader was stabbed to death by a group of men in full public view over an old rivalry in the Hira Nagar area on Tuesday evening. The accused attacked the youth as they suspected that he was helping his friend, a murder accused, in getting bail.

VICTIM TRIED TO RUN AND SAVE HIMSELF

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Khalse (30), a resident of Sukhliya area of the city. He ran a garment shop near Maruti Nagar Square. He was standing near the water tank when six youths reached there and stabbed him multiple times using knives. Nikhil ran to save himself and entered a shop in the area, but the killers followed him inside the shop and stabbed him at least five times which resulted in his death. Five of the accused were identified by the police and a search is on for them.

2021 BANGANGA MURDER STARTED THE RIVALRY

Giving the background of the murder, DCP (zone-3) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Gourav Mishra and Arpit Khate were killed by some men in the Banganga area in 2021. Then, Banganga police arrested Mangesh, Rahul, Suraj and Vishnu in connection with the murder. Since then, Nikhil and his friend Uday were trying to arrange bail for Mangesh, who they claimed was innocent.

Those who killed Nikhil somehow came to know that Nikhil and Uday were helping Mangesh so they decided to kill them. However, they only found Nikhil and stabbed him and then fled the scene.

Nikhil had informed Uday to be careful

Uday Thakur informed media persons that just before the murder on Tuesday evening, Nikhil had informed him that some youths were searching for him and might kill him and so he should stay at home. As Uday’s mother is not well he did not leave home, otherwise he would have been with Nikhil. Later, he received information about Nikhil’s murder. He rushed to the spot and found Nikhil injured in a shop. Uday said that Mangesh, an accused in the Banganga case, was innocent but had been wrongly arrested by the police. Mangesh is in jail at present and he and Nikhil were trying to get bail for him, which had angered the accused.

