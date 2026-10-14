Indore Garba Traffic Diversions From October 14, Heavy Vehicles And Buses Rerouted Between 5 PM And 1 AM |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police announced traffic diversions for heavy vehicles and buses during Navratri 'garba' events from 5 pm to 1 am, starting Wednesday, to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

Officials said the diversions will be implemented in Traffic Zone-2. Depending on traffic conditions, officials may also divert other small commercial vehicles to alternative routes.

Heavy vehicles coming from Lavkush Square, Bapat Square and Scheme Number 136 will have to take the route via Dewas Naka and Manglia Central Point to enter the Bypass Road and proceed towards Khandwa and Mumbai.

These vehicles will not be allowed to travel from Dewas Naka towards Bombay Hospital, Radisson Square and Star Square.

Heavy vehicles coming from Khandwa and Devguradia must use the Bypass Road and travel through Manglia Central Point and Dewas Naka before proceeding to Bapat Square and Lavkush Square. From there, they can continue towards Ujjain and Dhar.

Passenger buses coming from Radisson Square and the Bypass Road areas will not be allowed to travel towards Star Square and Labhganga.

Sleeper buses from Bypass Road must travel via DPS School to the Golden Leaves Hotel junction. A passenger boarding point has been designated near the junction.

Other passenger buses and electric buses coming from Radisson Square will travel via Bombay Hospital and Dewas Naka to Manglia Toll Plaza. Their boarding point will be near the toll plaza.

Vehicles carrying participants and spectators from the Kanadiya side must enter the programme venue through Patel Nagar Cut, Best Price, Labhganga and RE-2 Road.

The police have prohibited parking on the highway service road. Vehicles will also not be allowed to enter the venue directly from the service road.

The traffic police appealed to motorists to follow the prescribed diversion routes, obey traffic signs and instructions from on-duty police personnel, and park only in designated parking areas.