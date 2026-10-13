Census 2027: Four-Day Training For Second Phase Begins In Indore, Officials Briefed On Population Enumeration And Data Collection | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level training programme for officials and staff involved in the census began on Monday in the district as part of preparations for the census fieldwork scheduled for February 2027 under the second phase of Census 2027. The training programme will continue until Oct 15.

Relevant officials and staff, including joint collector Ajit Shrivastav and joint director (planning and statistics) Premchand Paraste, were present at the training programme. The training is being conducted by trainers appointed by the Directorate of Census Operations: Prema Nair and Suraj Deepak Badge.

The primary objective of the training is to equip officials and staff with the practical knowledge required to correctly fill out various census forms, adhere to prescribed rules and guidelines, and understand the entire census process.

Personnel are being trained on the standard operating procedures for population enumeration, as well as data collection and recording, to ensure that the upcoming fieldwork is conducted systematically, accurately, and in accordance with established guidelines.

According to the schedule, training is being provided on Monday (Oct 12) and Tuesday (Oct 13) to census personnel associated with the district headquarters, rural areas, urban areas and the Cantonment Board charge.

Meanwhile, training for Indore Municipal Corporation census personnel will be held on Oct 14 and 15.

The training programme is being conducted daily from 9.30 am to 6.15 pm in the auditorium (Room No. 210) of the Administrative Complex, Indore. All concerned officials and staff have been instructed to mandatorily attend and undergo the training on the scheduled dates.