Indore: Garba mandals asked to play ‘cleanliness song’ for dance if city gets award for 6th time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has written to all garba mandals in the city to play Indore’s ‘celebratory cleanliness song’ if the city bags the first prize during Swachhta Survekshan-2022.

“Due to your incomparable cooperation and hard work of our sanitation workers, there is every possibility of Indore clinching the cleanest city for the sixth time in a row. Many a congratulation in advance. This award will be given by President Droupadi Murmu in a grand ceremony organised in Delhi on 1 October,” Bhargav’s letter reads.

Bhargav stated that it is a coincidence that, due to Navratri festival, garbas are being played with great enthusiasm all over the city. “I appeal to you that if Indore receives the cleanliness award on October 1, then you all play a celebratory cleanliness song of Indore in pandals so that girls can dance on it. IMC would provide audio recording of cleanliness songs to garba mandals,” the mayor said.

The Mayor also asked garba mandals to felicitate sanitation workers, who worked day and night in the cold, scorching sun and rains for keeping the city clean, on the occasion.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had reached New Delhi to attend the award ceremony.

Bhargav would leave on Thursday evening. Indore has been adjudged cleanest city of the country for five times in a row. Indoreans are quite confident of getting the cleanest city title for the sixth time.

The award ceremony will be telecast at 11 locations in the city.