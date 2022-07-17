Indore: Gap analysis panel for DAVV holds one meeting in 6 months

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-member gap analysis committee constituted by department of higher education (DHE) for helping Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) achieve its target of clinching Grade A++ accreditation from the NAAC and making it into the Top 100 universities in NIRF rankings has turned out to be an “eyewash”.

“The gap analysis committee members met only once in the past six month, defeating the very purpose of the panel,” a senior professor of DAVV said wishing anonymity. At that meeting too, a mere 5 members had turned up.

He said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s promise of helping DAVV in raising its standards is just “humbug”.

The professor’s statement is a common sentiment on the UTD campus and comes a day after the NIRF rankings were announced and DAVV managed to retain its position of being in the band of 101-150 universities in the country. “Until we get the funds for improving our facilities and approval for appointing teachers, the ranking of DAVV and accreditation status won’t go up,” another professor said.

At a review meeting held in January, Chouhan had noted that DAVV had the potential to clinch Grade A++ accreditation from the NAAC. He had also stated that DAVV was the only university in the state which could feature in the Top 100 universities in the national rankings. Chouhan had directed the DHE to support DAVV financially and technically so that it could enhance its standards.

Subsequently, the DHE had sought a proposal from DAVV about its requirements. The university had sent a proposal seeking Rs 230 crore for improving infrastructure and raising its standards, but has not got a single penny till date.

A replay of model varsity promise?

The DHE’s move of inviting a proposal from DAVV is a replay of the ‘model university’ promise made in 2014.

In 2014, during the convocation, Chief Minister Chouhan had announced from the dais that ‘model university’ status would be conferred on DAVV. Then President Pranab Mukherjee was also present at the event. DAVV had sent a proposal to the government seeking Rs 210 crore so that it could raise its standards and expand infrastructure to become a model university. Neither the status, nor the funds were given to DAVV. Last year, Yadav said the concept of a ‘model university’ was a thing of the past now. DAVV fears that the same could happen this time again as the DHE seems to be backing off on the issue of funds

‘Rs 20 crore approved’

‘Continuous efforts are being made to bring DAVV among the Top 100 universities. A gap analysis committee has also been formed for helping DAVV at the government level. We had sought Rs 230 crore from the government. According to information available so far, Rs 20 crore has been approved’ — Dr Pratosh Bansal, member-secretary, IQAC, DAVV