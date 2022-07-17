Indore: In a Face to Face programme, Bhargav pledges to tackle traffic problem, Shukla blasts IMC’s working

ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A day before the counting of votes for the municipal corporation election takes place, a debate cum ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme between BJP mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav and Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla was organised at an auditorium in Gandhi Hall premises under the aegis of State Press Club.

BJP’s Bhargav said…

BJP's mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav said, “We need to solve the traffic problem in Indore on a priority bases. We have to prepare Indore which meets the needs of 2050. We need to develop this city in such a way that it becomes a brand ambassador for providing employment in the country. This election was fought on issues not on any other agenda.”

Answering a question related to problems related to civic issues, Bhargav said that adequate water supply is being made through three phases of Narmada. Now, the challenge is to improve the system of water distribution. Along with this, we should get water by developing natural sources, and for this a campaign of public awareness is needed.

The way the people of Indore have worked for cleanliness, the same work needs to be done for traffic.

Bhargavspeak

· City bus service should be expanded as a public transport.

· We have to strengthen the system of rain water harvesting.

· Plants grown in the city would be cared for

Congress’s Shukla said

Congress mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla said, “the BJP has had a council in the municipal corporation for the last twenty years. I have seen how development has been done by this council during the election campaign. Problems are there all over the city, I don't think that I will be able to solve all these problems in a single term.”

During the election campaign, I have seen the appalling condition of the roads, electricity, water supply, sewerage. After nullah taping in the city, the streets of the city are getting water logged with only 3 inches of rainfall, whereas earlier this never happened, he said.

He also said that the corporation is not approving the maps for the construction of IT companies on the Super Corridor. The state government gets thirty per cent of the revenue from Indore, but the central and state governments are not giving the money to Indore for development.

“I have visited the PMAY houses built near Dwarkapuri and found water-logging and lack of basic amenities in the area.

I will take strict action against the engineers of IMC who planned the houses,” said Shukla.

Shuklaspeak

· Construction of five bridges in three months

· Solve rainwater logging in the city

· Punish IMC’s officials for negligence