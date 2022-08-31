Indore: Ganesh idol at Rajwada will be replica of Ujjain’s Chintaman Ganesh

Presiding deities at Chintaman Ganesh Mandir |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This year the idol of Lord Ganesh at Rajwada will be a replica of Chintaman Ganesh, Ujjain.

Ganesh Bal Bhakti Mitra Mandal, Rajwada, organising committee head Priyank Gupta said the celebrations will be done under the guidance of Mahamandaleshwar Dadu Maharaj. This is their 22nd year of Ganesh utsav.

In the last two years, the idols were replicas of Padmanabham Swaroop and Kansabhanjan Hanuman Maharaj Swaroop of Gujarat. Vermilion and rudraksh will be distributed to all the devotees during the 10-day Ganesh festival.

Several programmes have been planned during the 10-day festival. On Saturday, 3rd September, there will be a musical performance of Sundarkand and bhajans by Ravi Jaiswal. On September 7, Wednesday, there will be Maha Aarti, Chhappan Bhog and Maha Prasadi. Sports competition will be organised for children daily and prizes will be given to the winners by special guest Mahamandaleshwar Dadu Maharaj and local MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.