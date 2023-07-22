Indore: G20 Members Join Hands To Ensure Decent Work Conditions For Labour

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ meeting concluded here with the unanimous adoption of three G20 Outcome Documents.

G20 countries came together to ensure decent working condition & welfare measures for all labourers of member countries.

At the end of the meeting Union minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav informed media about the outcome of two days of meetings. He said the Labour & Employment Ministers’ meeting took a historical step to strengthen global amity. He said in a landmark initiative, G20 countries rallied behind Indian leadership for achieving consensus on all issues except just one paragraph on the geopolitical issues, for which a Chair’s Summary was issued. He said this is a testament to the commitment of all G20 countries to come together for ensuring decent working conditions and labour welfare for all workers.

There was participation from 176 plus delegates, including 26 ministers from G20 members and guest countries. There was participation from 15 heads and representatives of international organisations, namely OECD, ISSA, ILO, and World Bank.

The LEM meeting and EWG's journey under India's presidency concluded with the adoption of the Chair's Summary and Outcome Documents. Adoption and implementation of these outcomes will enable people, especially India’s youth to avail gainful employment across the world leading to sustainable, resilient and inclusive global economic development. These outcomes reflect and have the potential to fulfil the aspirations of millions in the G20 countries and beyond.

Ministers And Delegates Have Dinner At Chappan Dukan

Later in the evening, an excursion was organised at Chappan Dukan to showcase the rich culinary heritage of the city. The whole area was beautifully decorated and tasty food items were served to them. In view of the visit by the foreign delegates, the security of the entire area was tight.

Ministers & Delegates Went On Heritage Walk Today

Ministers and delegates have taken part in a heritage walk and cycle ride around Rajwada on Friday morning. The walk started from Boliya Sarkar Chhatri and ended at Rajwada Palace.

