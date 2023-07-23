Indore: G 20 Delegates Get A Glimpse Of History Through Heritage Walk 

G 20 delegates taking a walk through Indore's heritage Rajwada Palace | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special heritage walk was organised for more than 175 ministers and high-level delegates from 29 countries had come to Indore to attend the two-day meeting of G20 on Saturday morning, which started from the Chhatri of Shrimant Sardar Chimanji Rao Boliya Sarkar and ended at Gopal Mandir via Krishnapura Chhatri.

After this, they were introduced to the Rajwada by historian Zafar Ansari. He showed hundreds of Holkar-era carpets from his personal collection and told them about the contribution of workers in the mills and the contribution of Maharaja Holkar in providing huge employment opportunities in the princely state. He added that this made a significant positive impact on the progress of the city during the time of the princely state.

On this occasion, the minister of Argentina also honoured the administrative officers of the city. Collector Ilayaraja T was also appreciated for the successful organisation of the heritage walk by the secretary Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The trade of opium and cotton resulted in a lot of progress for Indore and mills were established here one after the other. This increased employment opportunities in the city and planned settlements were created for the upliftment of the workers informed historian Ansari and his companions Shirvani and Prashant Indurkar.

Ansari answered many questions from ministers from Japan, France, Argentina and Egypt. On this occasion, district collector Dr Ilayaraja, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh and Smart City CEO Divyang Singh, superintendent engineer (Smart City) DR Lodhi and superintendent engineer (IMC) Mahesh Sharma were present. Also many higher officials of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and officials from Bhopal were present.

During the heritage walk, the guests also enjoyed Indian classical music at all the historical buildings, while famous dishes of the city were also liked by the guests.

On this occasion, the minister of Argentina and officials and ministers from Egypt also planted saplings on the Krishnapura Chhatri premises.