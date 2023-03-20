Indore: Fundamental rights and duties jotted down on brass pages

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim to educate rural people and making them aware of their fundamental rights, a ‘Brass Book’ has been made under the guidance of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The book has been named ‘Samvidhan se Desh’ and was completed within 14 hours. The book weighing 32 kilogram was completed and presented to the Governor on Constitution Day (November 26, 2022). The book solely consists of the fundamental rights and duties carved on the pages of brass. Officials claim that the book was completed within 14 hours. The main objective of the book is to make every uneducated person aware of their fundamental rights and duties.

Writing the fundamental duties in such a way that common people understand the basic concept of it, suggestions and opinion from 25 MPs, 45 MLAs, 20 collectors and 17 constitutional experts and the process went on for three months. Donation of Rs 10 per person was collected from the public to fund the book. Talking about the metal used to make the book, the makers said that brass is believed to be auspicious and with the wish of making the Constitution an immortal document, the metal was a perfect fit.

Aftermath

Makers of ‘Samvidhan se Desh’ are planning to introduce a new book which will be focused to preserve the Constitution of 193 countries. The book is planned to be made in the form of brass which will be 4 feet long. The makers have collected donation for the same where they requested individuals to donate Re 1.

Surprisingly, they were able to collect Rs 42k within 7 hours. The book will have a total of 99 pages of 14 by 48 inches, with a total weight of 57 kg, in which the weight of the main page is determined to be 10 kg. There will be 6k pictures in the book. ‘Samvidhan se Desh’ makers have also penned down a song which has been sung by famous bhajan singer Anup Jalota.