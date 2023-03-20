Indore: CBSE RO; Do not admit students under 6 years in Class 1

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students must be admitted in Class 1 only if they have completed 6 years by March 31, otherwise they will suffer an entire year later as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will reject their Class 9 registration.

This rule will be strictly followed with the implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE regional officer (RO) Vikas Agrawal told school principals in Indore on Sunday.

“The most essential point for all the schools to keep in mind is age of the child during admission, as it might seem okay to accept a child completing 6 years in a few months after March 31, but it will cost the child later on,” Agrawal said.

He added that CBSE would reject registration of the child in Class 9.

“Another essential to keep in mind is credentials in aadhar card as well, because Class 10 marksheet is most authentic document for a person,” Agrawal said.

Quoting another requirement for schools to ensure is that each teacher in the school must go through CBSE bye-laws. “Every teacher in the school must know the bye-laws and ensure its compliance,” Agrawal said.

“We are often losing out on regularity in schools and allowing leniency in attendance, but this costs the students’ social, health and basic life skills,” Agrawal said.

He gave examples of other western countries where artificial intelligence (AI) automatically registers when a child enters school’s premise, and no discrepancy is possible.

“Class 11 and class 12 must be completed in school, because they might clears the entrance, but lose out on their health and life,” Agrawal said. He added that studying for many hours and stressing out is very risky.

“Take a drop year for entrance exam and be healthy, teach that to students,” Agrawal said. He patiently discussed doubts regarding the examination system and evaluation pattern with the attendees.

New Excellence Awards for Performing Arts Teachers

This year, Kanchan Tare, the chairperson of the Indore Sahodaya complex, principal of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Indore, introduced new Excellence awards to recognise the outstanding performance and hard work of teachers in performing arts such as music, instrumental sports, art, and craft, in addition to academics.

In the event, Padmanabhan and SK Joshi Awardees were felicitated. Veena Phadnis from Agrasen Vidhyalay was nominated for the SK Joshi award, and Paramjeet Kaur from Millennium School received the Padmanabhan award.

Programme was conducted by Poonam Shekhawat, principal of Vedanta the Global School; and Suman Koachar, principal of National Public School.

Vote of thanks was proposed by Isabel Swamy secretary of Indore Sahodaya and principal of St Mary Champion School.

Read Also Indore: IMC seals several properties due to unpaid property tax