Indore: Full govt staff strength at offices from Monday, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: With the presence of 100 per cent employees in all government offices, semi-government and local urban bodies including corporation, board offices of the Central and state governments will be open with full strength from Monday. Collector Manish Singh issued orders on Saturday in this regard.

In the past, order was issued to operate the said offices in the presence of 50 per cent of the employees in view of curbing the corona virus. Collector Singh said in his order that it will be mandatory for the employees to follow the instructions issued from time to time. Adherence to medical standards will have to be ensured in the offices. Observing social distancing, using masks and sanitizers will be must.