Indore: FSOs seize 225 kg mawa made with refined oil & powder milk

The FSOs said a complaint against the manufacturers was also received through the CM helpline

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food safety officers (FSOs) raided a sweets shop in Betma and seized over 225 kilogram of mawa on suspicion that it was adulterated. The officials have also collected samples of mawa barfi and ghee from the shop and sent them for testing to the state laboratory in Bhopal. On the direction of the district administration, a team of FSOs Himali Sonpatki, Amlemu PV and PL Dodiyar raided Jain Mishthan Bhandar and Namkeen on Wednesday and collected samples.

“During the inspection, the shop owner was found making mawa from refined oil and powder milk. He admitted not using mawa to prepare the sweets after which we collected samples and seized the mawa,” Sonpatki said. She added that action would be initiated against the shop owner after they received the report.

Meanwhile, the officials have also collected samples of milk cake from Guru Dairy and samples of packaged drinking water from Shri Ram Sweets—both in Betma.

The FSOs said a complaint against the manufacturers was also received through the CM helpline.

