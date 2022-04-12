Indore: ​FSOs of Indore, Ujjain felicitated for winning EatSmart Cities Challenge

Indore

Food Safety Officers of Indore and Ujjain were felicitated by Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) for winning the EatSmart Cities Challenge along with eight other cities including two more from Madhya Pradesh.

The competition was among 108 cities across the country out of which 20 cities were competing to be in the top 11 winners.

Principal Secretary Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Health Commissioner Sudam Khade, and FSSAI’s regional director Preeti Choudhary felicitated the officials of Indore, Ujjain, Sagar, and Jabalpur for the success.

Senior FSO Manish Swami received the felicitation for Ujjain while FSO DK Soni was felicitated for Indore’s success.

Indore had cleared half of the hurdles by performing well in good food practices including more licensing and registrations, making more ‘Eat Right campuses, creating sustainable food environments and others and secured the position in top 20 cities in the challenge.

“The 11 winning cities include Chandigarh, Indore, Jabalpur, Jammu, Panaji, Rajkot, Rourkela, Surat, Sagar, Tumkuru and Ujjain.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:57 AM IST