Indore: FSOs hit streets after collector’s warning

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food safety officials of the city woke up from their slumber after the collector reprimanded them, and hit the streets to act against adulterated and unhygienic food products.

The team reached various hotels, sweetmeat, and namkeen shops for surprise inspection and collected samples of various food products.

According to food safety officer, Avashesh Agrawal, a joint team of district administration officials and food safety officers inspected various eateries at Narendra Tiwari Marg and collected more than 10 samples.

“The team also got 25 samples tested on the spot through the mobile food testing laboratory while the collected samples were sent for testing to state laboratory in Bhopal,” Agrawal said.

The team took samples from the Urban Rasoi, Govardhan Restaurant, Amrut Dairy, and other shops.

“During inspection, we also trained the shop owners to maintain the hygiene and cleanliness in the shops. Action would be taken against the shop owners if the samples were found substandard and adulterated,” food safety officers said.