Indore: Fruit vendors clash with Indore Municipal Corporation officials at collectorate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation officials and the fruit vendors clashed near the collectorate office after the IMC team reached there to evict them from the area.

When the Corporation team reached the area to remove them, the fruit vendors asked for some time to take their goods to some other place. But, the IMC officers did not listen to them and allegedly threw fruits and vegetables on the road.

Enraged by this, the vendors created a ruckus in the area and start raising slogans against IMC.

The vendors also alleged that the corporation officials demand bribes, and if they do not pay, the officials threaten that they would seize their cart and throw away their fruits and vegetables.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:18 AM IST