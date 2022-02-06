Indore: From Hema to Lata, a journey of India’s heart

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the time when Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore, she was named Hema. Her mother Shevanti was a Gujarati woman and her father Deenanath Mangeshkar was Maharashtrian.

Besides, she gave her first ever performances in Indore. Her father Deenanath had a daughter named Latika from his first wife, who died in her infancy. Her father had then written a play named Latika.

In the memory of Latika, popular play Latika, Hema was renamed to Lata after she earned her name. The exact date of renaming was never known as it was never an official ceremony.

The name Lata brought her more luck and blessings. Though it was truly her hard work and dedication, Hema became a legend as Lata.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:25 PM IST