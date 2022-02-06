Indore: Citizens pay tribute to Lata Didi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every resident of the city mourned the loss of Indian playback singer and music director Lata Mangeshkar who was born in the city on Sunday.

Lata passed away after a long battle with covid-19 at the age of 92. She was fighting the disease for over a month.

To help her with prayers, her hometown Indore had offered prayers for her at the historic Khajrana temple. Mahamrityunjay chants were performed by 21 Brahmins in the presence of head priest Ashok Bhatt at Shri Ganesh Mandir Khajrana Indore seeking good health for the populous singer.

The 92-year-old singer also known as the 'Nightingale of India', was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry.

She was born on September 28, 1929 in her maternal grandparents’ home in Indore. Her father classical singer and theater artist Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and mother Shevanti had deep admiration for Indore.

Called out as Queen of Melody, Voice of the Nation, and Voice of The Millennium, the Brahmins recalled her contribution to the country and prayed for her liberation in the city on Sunday.

“Lata is the daughter of Indore, who has brought pride to our nation, and we seek her liberation from lord Ganesh,” Ashok Bhatt, priest of Khajrana temple, said.

Bhatt is one of the family members of Pandit Mangal Bhatt, who had seen the idol of lord Ganesh and dug it out.

Indore was perhaps her fondest place

Lata was born in her maternal family home, being the first child in a Marathi family. She gained fame but lived the life of a workaholic. She began working at the age of five and took all the responsibility of her family from the age of 13.

Indore was the only place where she relaxed and felt at home, without having to be the man of house. She did not get to visit her grandparents frequently but whenever she did, it was the best time of her life.

Everyone loves their maternal home but to Lata, it was a time to escape from the life of work to a loving home of care.

Not born to luxuries

Lata was born in the house of wealth of art but not in the house of monetary wealth. Her home was simple and traditional. Lata was born a mischievous child and that was predicted by her grandparents in Indore.

She stood true to the prediction but was also very responsible.

Singers in the city sang for her

Various performing artists in the city sang songs and performed for her on Sunday dedicating their art to her. Many budding singers in Indore like Yogesh Dubey, Hitesh Chouhan, Rishabh Jain and others composed songs for her.

A Bollywood playback singer Prithvi Gandharv also deeply connected to Indore mourned her loss and said, “Indore is the land of true artists and Bollywood learned that only after Lata Mangeshkar made her name in the industry.”

Performers who are even famed like Ragini Makkar also sent out their dedications and tribute to Lata.

Advertisement

True Indori Foodie

Lata, like a true Indori, loved food and especially Pani Puri. In fact, the house she was born in, had a chat lane with Pani Puri being a major attraction right opposite to her house.

In her advice to other singers, Lata had often mentioned that singers should eat their favourite food and remember to do Riyaz. She did not believe in restricted diets like no chillies and yogurt, but she believed in practice being the ultimate skill for success.

Corona Warriors dedicated the day to her

Corona warriors, especially doctors of Indore paid a tribute to the great singer as well. “We have been blessed to have saved many lives here, wish we could save her too,” Dr Ravi Dosi said.

Dr Aviral Jain also expressed his feelings of her loss.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:12 PM IST