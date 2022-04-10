Indore Crime Diary: Fraud accused carrying bounty arrested by crime branch; know more about city crime

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An on the run fraud accused was arrested by Crime Branch on Saturday. He was booked by the Palasia police for running an illegal chit fund company. He was also carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000.

According to the Crime Branch, acting on a tip-off, the accused named Dilip Sen was arrested by the joint team of Crime Branch and the Palasia police. He was booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC for the fraud a few years ago.

The accused was on the run after an FIR against him. Police searched him at many places but he had not been arrested. Subsequently, the police announced a bounty of Rs 10,000 for his arrest. He was handed over to the Palasia police station for further investigation.

Youth booked for father’s death in accident

The police booked a youth for his father’s death in a road accident in the Rau area on Friday. The youth was driving the car when their vehicle rammed into a tree, resulting in critical injuries to his father.

According to the police, a man named Surendra, a resident of Harnyakhedi, was travelling with his son Jitendra in a car. While driving, Jitendra lost control and his car rammed into a roadside tree. A critically injured Surendra was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment. The police said that his son was driving recklessly due to which the accident happened. Surendra’s son was booked by the police and further investigations are underway.

Man found hanging at his rented house

A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his rented accommodation in the Lasudia police station area on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Surya Bahadur. He had been residing in a rented house in the Mahalaxmi Nagar area of the city for a few months. He was employed in a private company in the city. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet.

Bahadur was a resident of the Ayodhya Nagri area in the city. The police are taking down his parents’ statements to know the reason for his suicide.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 01:19 AM IST