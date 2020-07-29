Indore: Four traders of Ranipura Market arrested for selling fake cosmetic products

Indore: Four traders of Ranipura Market were nabbed selling fake cosmetic products with label of a renowned company, on Wednesday. When nabbed, the accused were cheating customers by selling them the fake products.

According to DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, a team of Central Kotwali police station arrested four shopkeepers and seized fake cosmetics worth Rs 4.66 lakh. On July 28, Gaurav Srivastava, an officer from a renowned company, had lodged a complaint that some traders of Ranipura Market were selling fake products of Hindustan Unilever and Procter & Gamble company. On the complaint, the police team led by Central Kotwali police station in charge BD Tripathi raided few shops and godown and seized fake products.

The police have arrested trader Shankarlal Jagwani from Muskan Beauty Parlor Centre, Sachchanand Demla of BS Traders on Chhogalal Ustag Marg, Ekansh Pondas from Shivswaroop Enterprises and one more trader.

Action has been taken against the accused under section 51/63 of the Copyright Act. The accused are being questioned further.