Indore: Four-month-old abducted from home

Indore: A four-month-old boy, who was sleeping next to his mother, was mysteriously abducted by an unidentified person early on Thursday in Banganga area. He could not be traced till this report was filed.

CSP Nihit Upadhyay said the incident took place in the slums behind Deepmala Dhaba on Sanwer Road around 2 am. Viju’s son Dipu was sleeping with his mother in their accommodation when he was abducted. The incident was discovered when the woman woke up and found the baby missing. She narrated the incident to her husband and they began searching for the little one but in vain.

The parents spotted a police patrol party and informed them about the incident. CSP Upadhyay said the police have registered a case of abduction. The police believed that the baby was abducted by some close relatives.