Indore: Four members of inter-state gang held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of an inter-state gang who stole gold ornaments from women on the pretext of shining their ornaments were arrested by the crime branch on Thursday. The gang members are from Bihar and they confessed to committing such incidents in Maharashtra and Khandwa as well.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that a gang indulging in stealing gold ornaments from women is active in the city. The crime branch officers gathered more information and managed to arrest the accused named Rajesh Gupta and Manish Shah. They first tried to mislead the police but later confessed to their crime. They allegedly informed the police that they along with two other accomplices named Bam Bam Shah and Santosh Kumar Shah, residents of Bhagalpur had committed similar incidents in the Juni Indore and the Annapurna areas of the city.

According to the police, Rajesh is a resident of Prayagraj and is the kingpin of the gang. He constituted his gang in Bihar and the gang committed thefts in various cities. They used to stay in hotels and bought bikes from the city where they committed theft. They are being questioned for other accomplices. They were handed over to the Juni Indore police station staff for further investigation.