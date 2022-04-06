Indore: Four including woman held as minor girl gangraped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl who had been missing for four days was allegedly gangraped by some youths in the Pardeshipura area, the police said on Wednesday. She was later taken to a hotel where a woman met her and showed her obscene videos. The police said the girl had left her home after her mother scolded her over some issue on April 1 and she was not mentally fit. Four people, including a woman, were arrested and further investigations are underway.

According to Pardeshipura police station-in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi, a 16-year-old girl stated in her complaint that she had left her home on April 1. One of her friends, named Raman, took her to the house of his friend. She did not want to go back home, so they kept her there and made physical relations without her consent. Two other youths also made physical relations with her in the same house.

One of the accused took the victim to a hotel where they met a woman, who showed obscene videos to the girl. The youths fled after leaving her at the hotel. The victim was given food by the woman, who later fled leaving her alone.

The girl, somehow, reached home and reported the matter to her family. Later, she lodged a police complaint against the youths and the woman. Cops managed to identify the suspects and detained them on Wednesday. According to TI Dwivedi, the girl is not mentally fit. The role of the woman who was arrested for showing obscene videos to the girl is also being investigated. The police are looking for two more suspects.

