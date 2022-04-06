Indore: IMC forms cell to develop, promote assembly segment-wise sports activities

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation has formed a cell for the development and promotion of sports activities assembly constituency-wise in the city.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has appointed additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar as chairman of the cell. The cell comprises deputy municipal commissioner Lokendra Singh Solanki, executive engineer Dilip Singh Chauhan, assistant engineer Saurabh Maheshwari, and in-charge assistant revenue officer Jitendra Pandey as members.

The cell has been tasked with the planned development of sports venues/grounds, identification of new sports venues and implementation and operation of sports activities in urban areas.

The cell will conduct an inspection and testing assembly constituency-wise of sports grounds and venues and do planned development of sports activities over there. Besides, the cell will also identify new sites for the development of sports activities.

“The work of development of sports grounds will be done from to the budget approved under the Public Works Department of IMC,” said Pal.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:27 PM IST