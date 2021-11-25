Indore: Four held for theft

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kishanganj police arrested four accused in connection with several loots and robberies on Wednesday.

Police said those arrested are Rajesh Chouhan, Chetan Devda, Deepak Tanwar and Shivam Dubey. Police said that the accused have confessed committing 10 robberies spread across the city.

The arrested four have revealed the names and identity of their accomplices whom police have started searching to arrested and also to recover the looted items.

Police said that the accused were caught while they were smuggling illicit liquor in the city worth thousands of rupees.

The police have recovered gold and silver ornaments and valuables from the four accused worth Rs 8 lakh. Police also confiscated Rs 1,41,500 from the accused along with three gas cylinders and a car worth Rs 2 lakh which was used by the accused in several robberies.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in motorcycle accident in Bhind district

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:16 AM IST