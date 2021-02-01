Indore: Four dhabas serving liquor illegally demolished

Assistant Excise Commissioner Raj Narayan Soni said the list of the dhabas and hotels that were serving liquor illegally was prepared on the instruction of district administration. On Monday morning, the joint team reached the Nawdapant area where Hotel Sukun was demolished. After that the removal team demolished Midland Dhaba situated in Lasudia area. Demolition of Balle Balle Dhaba in Rau and Mahakal Dhaba in Gandhi Nagar area of the city was on till the filing of the report.

Soni further said that the list of other hotels and dhabas is being prepared and the action against them will also be taken if they found serving liquor illegally.