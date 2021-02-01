UNIQUE LESSONS in Madhya Pradesh: Children use road as slate in Betul district

Whatever the children learn at home or in community classes, they write it on the road just for fun which is actually improving their writing skills. Apart from this, whenever any child passes through this road the written stuff acts as revision material for them. The children are also liking this concept.



Shailendra Biharia, a teacher, said "This road was a hangout venue for children, they used to ride bicycles and play here for most of their spare time. In this situation, we have combined road and education in a single wire."



Mamata Gohar, member of a local NGO, said "We are providing white and coloured chalks to children free of cost. This new concept has become quite popular in the area."