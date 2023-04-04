Indore: Four-day camp for redressal of pension cases from Tuesday

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the disposal of the pending pension cases, a special pension cases redressal camp is being organised at divisional pension office from April 4 to 8.

According to the guidelines of the state government, every government servant must prepare the pension case at least 6 months before retirement and submit it to the pension office. According to the order of the government, it is also necessary to start preparing for pension cases two years before retirement. If the pension of the government servant is not paid on time, it will be the responsibility of the concerned head of the office or the drawing and disbursing officer.

In the circular issued by the divisional pension office to the heads of all government offices of the district, it is stated that they should ensure serious action in this regard. None of the pension cases should remain pending. Give priority to the settlement of pension cases.

All the heads of offices should ensure that the pension cases pending with them are resolved in these camps. In the case of a pending pension case, it will be the responsibility of the concerned officers. These camps will remain open even on holidays during the prescribed period.

