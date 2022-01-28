Indore: Four arrested for stealing Rs 10L from friend’s place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police arrested four persons for stealing Rs 10 lakh from their friend’s place on Thursday. Two of the accused were aware of the cash at their friend’s place so they had sent two of their accomplices to commit theft at his rented accommodation after taking him to a dhaba on the pretext of a party.

Of the stolen amount Rs 9 lakh was recovered from the accused.

DCP (zone 4) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that Shubham Rai, a resident of Khalilabad in UP has been staying in a rented accommodation in Ambikapuri Colony for three years. He is pursuing MBA from a city college. He had taken Rs 10 lakh from his parents to buy a house in the city. He had kept the cash in a suitcase. Shubham had registered a case with the police that a bag containing cash and another bag with his laptop and mobile phone was stolen from his place.

During investigation, it was found that Shubham had gone to attend a party with his friends. The police checked the CCTVs and found footage of some suspects in it. Police tracked the route of the suspects and they came to know that the suspects had gone towards Pipliyahana and Mahalaxmi Nagar. During the investigation, the police detained Shubham’s friend Sourabh Meena and Varun Vaidya.

After sustained questioning, they confessed that they had information about the money at Shubham’s place. As per the plan, Sourabh and Varun had taken complainant Shubham to a dhaba in Mhow on the pretext of a party. Their accomplices named Aditya Jadoun and Dinesh Rajoria reached Shubham’s place and they managed to steal cash, a laptop and a mobile phone from his place on January 24. Later, the police also arrested Dinesh and Aditya and recovered Rs 9 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone from them. Police claimed that they had to examine about 700 CCTVs at the spot and other places in the city to arrest the accused.

