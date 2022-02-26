Indore: Foundation stone of Gokalya Kund irrigation project laid

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur and water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat laid the foundation stone of an irrigation project costing Rs 333 lakh in Gokalya Kund of Mhow assembly constituency. Villagers, especially women, celebrated the event by dancing and singing and taking out the Kalash Yatra. They also expressed their gratitude to the government.

In his address, Silawat said tribals have an important role in the development of the country and the state. The welfare of this class is the priority of our government. Silawat asked the villagers to conserve water as water is life. Giving information about the irrigation project of Gokalya Kund, he said that this scheme is worth Rs 333 lakh.

This will provide irrigation facilities in a 130-hectare area. After the completion of the scheme, the 180 tribal families will get irrigation facilities.

This will bring a positive change in their life. He said that the Gokalya Kund pond irrigation scheme would be named after Mata Shabri. For this, he gave instructions to the concerned officers to prepare a proposal and submit it for approval.

Also, he said that an irrigation project costing Rs 12.7 cr for Beka and surrounding villages of the area has been approved. He said that irrigation facilities are being expanded rapidly. Addressing the programme, tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur said that this ambitious project has been approved after a long struggle by the villagers.

He called upon the farmers to make balanced use of chemical fertilisers and adopt organic farming and natural farming. She got the villagers to promise they would plant 3000 saplings. District panchayat chairman, Kavita Patidar, also addressed.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:35 AM IST