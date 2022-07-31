Indore: Foundation stone laying of 5 road projects worth Rs 2,300 cr today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari is going to lay the foundation stone of 5 major road infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,300 cr and inaugurate One Way Side Amenity in a function organised at BCC in the city on Monday.

The projects for which the foundation stone is to be laid include six-lane flyover at Rau circle (Cost: Rs 43.62 crore), beginning of construction of 4-lane road between Tejaji Nagar and Balwara (package-2) of Indore-Khandwa road (Cost: Rs 1,162.80 crore), strengthening of the existing road between Tejaji Nagar and Balwara (Cost: Rs 31.54 crore), 4-lane road construction between Indore and Harda on Indore-Betul Highway (Cost:Rs 1,011.29 crore) and re-construction of service road from Rau circle to DPS school on bypass (Cost: Rs42.58 crore).

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, various state ministers will also be present during the occasion.

“These road projects will give a much-needed boost to infrastructure in the state. The strengthening of the road network will give development of industries a new direction and more and more entrepreneurs will come forward to invest in the state, which will create new employment opportunities and also promote tourism,” said local MP Shankar Lalwani.

Gadkari tour programme

Gadkari will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the road project at BCC at noon. Thereafter, he will attend a programme organised by Jan Aakrosh Sanstha at Ravindra Natyagriha at 3 pm. At 4 pm, he will visit Shri Nana Maharaj Taranekar Sansthan located behind Snehlataganj Ganesh Mandal. After that, he will attend the Shri Nana MaharajTarnekar function organised at the Basketball Complex at 5 pm. Gadkari will depart for Delhi at 7 pm.