Indore: Foul odour from Kanh river gone, says Div comm Akash Tripathi

Indore: Divisional commissioner, Akash Tripathi, said that the foul odour coming out of Kanh river has ended, and now there is the possibility of running boats in the river.
Presiding over a meeting to discuss ongoing conservation work on Kanh river, Tripathi said that the efforts to conserve the river is now bearing fruit. Now that the sewage water is being treated before being released in the river, the foul odour has gone from Kanh river. He said the river front is being developed in Amitesh Nagar and a fountain will be placed there. Tripathi instructed that shutter gates should be installed at all the stop dams on Kahn river by April so that monsoon water can be retained. Tripathi gave strict instructions to complete all the works of river conservation till March.
It was informed at the meeting that STP plant has been tested near Prateek Setu. IMC Commissioner Asheesh Singh said that some leakages have been found and the system is being repaired. Seven MLD STP is being built near Bijalpur, where around 95% of its civil work has been completed. Another STP of 6 MLD capacity is being made near Radhaswami. Around 80% construction work of the STP in Azad Nagar has also been completed. The STP to be built near Azad Nagar is the largest, which has a capacity of 35 MLD. Nearly 87 % of the work of STP near the Nahar Bhandara has also been completed.
Asheesh Singh informed that treated water flowing into Kanh River will be reused for irrigation in about 250 gardens of the city.
Apart from IMC Commissioner Singh, Additional Collector Dinesh Jain, Indore Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Vivek Shotriya, Joint Commissioner Revenue Sapna Solanki, Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation Sandeep Soni, RK Gupta from Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and other concerned officials were present at the meeting.
