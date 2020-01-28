Indore: Foul odour from Kanh river gone, says Div comm Akash Tripathi

It was informed at the meeting that STP plant has been tested near Prateek Setu. IMC Commissioner Asheesh Singh said that some leakages have been found and the system is being repaired. Seven MLD STP is being built near Bijalpur, where around 95% of its civil work has been completed. Another STP of 6 MLD capacity is being made near Radhaswami. Around 80% construction work of the STP in Azad Nagar has also been completed. The STP to be built near Azad Nagar is the largest, which has a capacity of 35 MLD. Nearly 87 % of the work of STP near the Nahar Bhandara has also been completed.

Asheesh Singh informed that treated water flowing into Kanh River will be reused for irrigation in about 250 gardens of the city.

Apart from IMC Commissioner Singh, Additional Collector Dinesh Jain, Indore Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Vivek Shotriya, Joint Commissioner Revenue Sapna Solanki, Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation Sandeep Soni, RK Gupta from Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and other concerned officials were present at the meeting.