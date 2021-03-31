Indore: Former mayor flays municipal tax hike, says will talk to chief minister

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Mayor and Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaud on Wednesday condemned increase in taxes for municipal services and said that she would talk to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the issue.

“Tax hike is unwarranted, especially at the times of Covid-19 crisis,” she said. She stated that the bureaucrats ignored public representatives and arbitrarily hiked taxes and users charges.

“During my tenure as mayor, I never hiked tax yet had filled coffers of IMC. If there is will than there is way,” she said. She further said it is time to provide relief in municipal services to people during Covid-19 crisis. “I will talk the chief minister and request him to order for rollback,” she added.

While the city is reeling under server Covid-19 wave, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday doubled water and garbage tax and rolled out new charges for sewerage. Besides, it made provision for collection of property tax as the collector’s guidelines.

Citing Madhya Pradesh Municipality Rules, the IMC introduced the new tax regime, which comes into force from April 1, 2021.