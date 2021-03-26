No new taxes envisaged in Bhopal Municipal Corporation budget this year

BHOPAL: The budget of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be presented this week if everything goes well. The major highlight of the budget is that no new tax will be levied on the residents.

Sources said the budget would be of over Rs 2,500 crore this year. The budget this year has no impact of any losses incurred during the corona lockdown. BMC had fared well in revenue collection despite the lockdown and, thus, the officials are expecting completion of all the ongoing projects without any financial hurdles.

There will not be any provision for corporators’ fund and mayor’s fund in the present budget. The amount of Rs 100 crore under the fund is utilised for ward-level development projects.