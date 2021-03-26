No new taxes envisaged in Bhopal Municipal Corporation budget this year

BHOPAL: The budget of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be presented this week if everything goes well. The major highlight of the budget is that no new tax will be levied on the residents.
Sources said the budget would be of over Rs 2,500 crore this year. The budget this year has no impact of any losses incurred during the corona lockdown. BMC had fared well in revenue collection despite the lockdown and, thus, the officials are expecting completion of all the ongoing projects without any financial hurdles.
There will not be any provision for corporators’ fund and mayor’s fund in the present budget. The amount of Rs 100 crore under the fund is utilised for ward-level development projects.
‘Budget likely by March 31' : ‘We’re likely to present the budget by March 31, but only if everything is in order and the situation remains normal.”Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat
As the council’s term had ended a year ago, the head under which the funds were allotted for corporators and mayor will not be included this year. This fund is used for ward-level projects, including maintenance of dilapidated roads, maintaining water supply pipelines, laying of paving blocks and other small welfare projects.
Last year’s budget was of Rs 2,495 crore, but it was presented a few months after the council’s tenure had ended and the income of the civic body was not affected that year. But revenue collection has been a challenge this year and officials had to organise several camps to collect taxes from the residents.
This is the second budget of the civic body ever since the tenure of the BMC council ended in February 2020. The budget will be presented by administrator Kavindra Kiyawat this year, as well.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)