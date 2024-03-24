Indore: 'Form Electoral Literacy Clubs In Colleges & Select Ambassadors'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Siddharth Jain, CEO District Panchayat and Nodal officer of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) has directed all the colleges to mandatorily form Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) in colleges and select campus ambassadors as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. It is also necessary to form Voters Awareness Forum in all the colleges by involving the staff.

CEO of District Panchayat Jain was addressing here a meeting college principals called to prepare an action plan and strategy for the colleges to run SVEEP activities there for voter awareness under the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Officer’s in-charge of the National Service Scheme (NSS) also participated in the meeting. CEO of District Panchayat Jain presided over the meeting.

Read Also Indore: Youth Held For Posting Video With Knife On Social Media To Terrify People

In the meeting, Registrar of Devi Ahilya University Ajay Verma, Principal of Mata Jijabai Girls College and Leading College Anoop Jaggi, Additional Director Higher Education Kiran Saluja, Coordinator of the SVEEP campaign Dr. MD Somani, University in-charge of National Service Scheme, Dr. Prakash Garhwal, Additional Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat, Sanjay Tiwari were present. Deputy Commissioner (Development) Anil Panwar presented a presentation on the role of colleges in the SVEEP campaign and the action to be taken.

CEO Jain instructed Principals and Officer-In charge of NSS to submit their SVEEP action plan. He also directed that the SVEEP work should be done effectively, the work of each college will be recorded at the district level and the institutions doing excellent work in the campaign will also be rewarded. The excellent works of the SVEEP campaign will also be informed at the state level. The colleges must visit rural areas and poor colonies of urban areas and try to motivate the society for moral and correct voting through the students.

Principals of 120 colleges and N.S.S. attended the meeting. Coordinator of the SVEEP campaign, Dr. Somani, said that a huge rally of students and vehicle etc. is being planned to attract the citizens of the city. Principal Mr. Parikh expressed the view that in the present time youth are attracted by reels on social media. Therefore, efforts should be made for creative reels under SVEEP.