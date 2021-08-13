Indore: Forged voters’ ID cards: Two held

Indore: A case was registered against two men for allegedly forging voters’ ID cards of people in a cyber café near Dwarkapuri police station, the police said on Thursday.

The police said a team of SDM Rau and other officials, on Wednesday night, raided the café, where they seized the forged cards and arrested one of the accused, Narendra Srsath. Narendra revealed the name of his accomplice, Pradeep, who was also arrested on Thursday.

The police said that the accused, Pradeep, used to take Rs 1,000 from people for making their voters’ ID cards. The actual cost of making a voters’ ID card is Rs 25 and, with the help of an agent, it goes to around Rs 250, but the accused took Rs 1,000 and gave forged voters’ ID cards. They used to convince people who face documentation issues while applying for voters’ ID cards and provide them with forge voters’ ID cards. The accused also used to copy the signatures of government officials on the cards to make them look more authentic.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:31 AM IST