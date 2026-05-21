Indore Forest Circle Wins 1st Prize In State Biodiversity Awards 2026 | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Forest Circle has officially been recognised as the top-performing circle in Madhya Pradesh for biodiversity conservation, securing first place at the State Level Annual Biodiversity Awards 2024–25.

Confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, this accolade underscores Indore’s leadership in implementing Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS). This vital system ensures local communities benefit when natural resources are commercially utilised.

This achievement represents a shift from viewing conservation as purely regulatory to seeing it as a path to sustainable economic development. Under the stewardship of former Divisional Forest Officer Pradeep Mishra and current Divisional Forest Officer Lal Sudhakar Singh, the circle transformed the Biological Diversity Act into a practical tool that empowers rural communities.

“This recognition is the result of a collective shift in mindset,” stated Mishra, reflecting on the circle’s journey toward the top ranking. “We didn't just want to protect the forest; we wanted the people living alongside it to become shareholders in its success. By streamlining the ABS process, we ensured that the wealth generated from our natural resources stays exactly where it belongs, with the local communities.”

The Indore Model focuses on the rigorous collection of royalties from industries that utilise local flora and fauna. These funds are then funnelled directly into village-level Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs). Singh emphasised that the victory belongs to the frontline officers who bridged the gap between law and practice. “Our priority was to ensure transparency,” he noted. “When the community sees a direct financial benefit from conservation, they become our strongest allies against illegal exploitation.”

The operational success of this initiative relied heavily on the precision of Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Solanki and Range Officer Sangeeta Thakur. Through their field-level leadership, the circle achieved the state’s highest revenue collection through ABS, documenting and regulating the commercial trade of medicinal plants and forest produce with unprecedented accuracy.

Thakur observed that the involvement of local residents has transformed the landscape of the Indore circle. “Once the villagers understood that protecting a rare plant species led to direct funding for their village development, the dynamic changed. We are no longer just policing the woods; we are managing a sustainable economy,” she said.

The formal award ceremony is scheduled to be held on International Biodiversity Day, May 22, 2026, at the Indian Institute of Forest Management in Bhopal. At 1:00 PM, the Indore team will be formally honoured for proving that environmental integrity and economic prosperity can coexist.