Drug Abuse - 3 Institute Of Engineering And Technology Students Suspended, 4th Faces Stricter Action In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a drug abuse case, Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) on Tuesday suspended three students for one semester and said that stricter action is under process against the fourth one involved in the incident.

Four students, including a third-year BTech student and three first year students were caught and later arrested for consuming ganja in one of the institute’s boarding facilities.

The institute has not taken disciplinary action against them following recommendations submitted by an institute-level inquiry committee constituted to investigate the incident.

Based on the committee’s report, one third-year BTech student and two first-year students have been suspended from the institution for one semester.

“As per the order, the suspended students will not be allowed to attend academic classes, laboratory sessions, examinations, institutional activities or any academic and co-curricular programmes from July 2026 to December 2026,” said IET director Prof Pratosh Bansal.

Their entry into the institute campus will also remain prohibited during this period.

The administration stated that while safeguarding students’ interests remains important, maintaining discipline, security and academic dignity on campus is the institution’s top priority. Regarding involvement of fourth student, Bansal said the institute is taking stricter action against him.