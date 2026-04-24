Indore Forensic Students Launch ‘Nyaypath’ E-Magazine To Bridge Theory-Practice Gap | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In one of its kind move, forensic students of Government Holkar Science College have launched an e-magazine titled “Nyaypath”, aiming to address the growing disconnect between theoretical knowledge and practical application in forensic education.

With India’s criminal justice system increasingly relying on scientific evidence, the need for well-trained forensic professionals has become more pressing. However, experts have often pointed out that while universities produce graduates with sound conceptual understanding, they lack adequate exposure to real-world investigative processes, legal interpretation and case-based analysis.

Developed within the Forensic Science Department, Nyaypath seeks to bridge this gap by integrating scientific principles with their forensic and legal applications.

Editor-in-Chief and MSc student Deepak Puri said that the magazine is designed to help students understand not just investigative techniques, but also the reasoning and legal frameworks behind them.

“One of the key highlights of the e-magazine is its focus on case-based learning. By analysing real and model cases, the publication encourages critical thinking, evidence evaluation, and analytical reasoning -- skills crucial for both forensic experts and legal practitioners,” he said.

It also familiarises students with courtroom procedures, enhancing their preparedness for judicial scrutiny. Apart from academic enrichment, the magazine is expected to serve as a valuable resource for students preparing for competitive examinations such as UGC-NET/JRF, FACT, FACT Plus, MPPSC Scientific Officer, and the National Graduate Aptitude Test (NGAT). Its content is curated to align with evolving exam patterns while maintaining a strong application-oriented approach.

Conceived as a year-long academic series, Nyaypath will be published thrice a month -- on the 10th, 20th, and 30th -- ensuring continuity in learning. Each edition is structured to build upon previous ones, creating a cumulative knowledge base for readers.

Holkar MSc student and executive editor Tiya Nagar said that although initiated at an institutional level, the scope of the project extends nationwide.

“The magazine aims to reach forensic science aspirants across India, particularly those with limited access to practical training facilities, thereby contributing to capacity-building in the field. The initiative also aligns with the vision of National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises multidisciplinary learning, research orientation, and skill development,” she added.

College principal Prof Anamika Jain said, “By encouraging students to actively participate in knowledge creation, the project marks a shift from passive learning to active academic engagement. At the same time, the initiative underscores the need for stronger collaboration between academic institutions, forensic laboratories and law enforcement agencies to ensure holistic training in forensic sciences.”

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“As delays and evidentiary challenges continue to impact legal outcomes, efforts like Nyaypath highlight the importance of strengthening forensic literacy. The student-driven initiative stands as an example of how meaningful academic reform can emerge from classrooms, with the potential to reshape forensic education in India through sustained and structured efforts,” she added.