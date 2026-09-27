Indore Food Safety Teams Inspect Eateries Near Bus Stand, Collect Eight Samples | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration inspected several food establishments around the bus stand area on Saturday and collected eight food samples for testing.

According to the officials, the teams inspected Bharatiya Bhojanalaya in South Tukoganj in the presence of its in-charge.

The premises lacked medical certificates for food workers, a pest control certificate, a food testing report, and a water testing report. The establishment will be issued an improvement notice.

The team also inspected Sai Prasad Dining Hall Restaurant at Rani Sarai in South Tukoganj.

Officials found that medical certificates, a pest control certificate, a food testing report, a water testing report, proper arrangements for storing raw food, and a food supervisor training certificate were not available.

The officials will issue a notice to the restaurant. Officials collected two samples of chilli powder and turmeric powder and will send them to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal.

Officials also inspected Neelkanth Bhojanalaya at Rani Sarai. Employees' medical certificates and a water testing report were not available. Officials also found roti being kept on newspaper.

The team collected two samples of paneer and rice in the presence of Anand Rawal, and will send them for testing.

The team also inspected JK Traders Company in Sindhi Colony and collected four samples of soybean oil, sesame oil, moong dal and tur dal.

All eight samples collected during the inspections will be tested at the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal.

Further action will be taken according to the test reports. The Food Safety Administration said inspections and sample collection drives will continue to ensure hygiene and food safety standards at food establishments.