Indore Food Safety Team Inspects Three Eateries, Flags Hygiene Lapses And Collects Nine Samples For Testing | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration inspected three food establishments in Indore following complaints and collected nine food samples for quality testing. The inspections covered hygiene, cleanliness and food storage practices at the premises.

The inspection team visited Pushpak Restaurant at 56 Dukan in the presence of its operator, Arpit Jain. The team found inadequate cleanliness arrangements at the premises. Medical fitness certificates of food handlers and the water testing report for water used in food preparation were also unavailable.

The team collected five samples of tur dal, paneer, pav, pav bhaji gravy and soybean oil from the restaurant for quality testing. Officials are issuing a notice to the operator, directing him to rectify the deficiencies found during the inspection.

The team also conducted a surprise inspection at Ocean Grill Bar and Restaurant in Pipliyapala, where manager Manjeet Hora was present.

Officials directed the establishment to thoroughly clean its freezer and ensure proper cleaning and storage of raw non-vegetarian food items. They collected two samples of chicken manchow soup and paneer.

At Old Kolkata Roll, located at 56 Dukan, the team collected samples of veg Manchurian noodles and paneer.

The samples are being sent to a laboratory for quality testing. Officials will take further legal action in accordance with the rules after receiving the test reports.

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