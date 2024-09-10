Indore: Food Safety And Standard Act Violations Invite ₹ 1.14 Crore Penalty | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has ensured robust enforcement of Food Safety and Standards Act with 130 cases being resolved since January, this year. As a result, fines totalling Rs 1.14 crore were imposed, out of which Rs 80.80 lakh have been recovered.

Failure to pay fines led to suspension of licences or registrations for 12 institutions. During the district advisory committee meeting held on Monday, Collector Asheesh Singh emphasised the need to ensure the availability of pure, quality food products for consumers.

He urged for regular inspections, sampling and testing of food items and stressed the importance of stringent adherence to provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.

The Food Safety Department has been proactive, having taken over 2,300 food samples through various campaigns. Among these, sub-standard products were seized, with over 71k kg of food items valued at Rs 75 lakh being confiscated.

Additionally, the department has acted swiftly on citizen’s complaints, receiving more than 150 complaints via 311 app and taking prompt corrective action. The department also reported that it has generated revenue of Rs 1.48 crore through licences and registrations.