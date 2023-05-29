Indore: Food delivery boy robbed of mobile, wallet at gunpoint 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An online food delivery boy was robbed of cash and mobile phone by two persons late on Saturday. The accused threatened the victim with an object that looked like a pistol to threaten him.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel said that Sumant Singh, a resident of Anand Nagar, is employed as a delivery boy with an online food delivery company. He had taken food from a hotel near Tower Square and was going to deliver it in the Annapurna area.

He stopped on the service lane near Kesarbagh Bridge when two persons reached there and threatened him after showing an object that looked like a pistol. They snatched his mobile phone and a wallet containing cash, PAN card and Aadhaar card. Sumant was scared after seeing the pistol, so he did not resist.

Moments after the incident, Sumant spotted a garbage collection vehicle of the IMC and asked for help. The IMC employees Rahul Ghavri, Jagdish Mahadev and Karan Yadav chased the accused and managed to catch one of them. The brave IMC employees handed over the accused, identified as Shubham, to the police. Shubham informed the police that his friend’s name was Rajat Yadav. The police raided many places in search of Rajat and managed to arrest him near Jinsi Square. A toy revolver used in the crime was recovered from them. Police also recovered the stolen wallet and mobile phone from them. The bike used in the crime was also seized. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes.