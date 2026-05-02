Indore Food Corner: 10 Top-Rated Spots Serving Best Cheesecakes

Indore’s Cheesecake Craze: 10 Top-Rated Spots Serving the City’s Best Slices | Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Indore is known for its wide variety of food and desserts but whats taking Indore by a storm are Cheesecakes. Here are the top 10 highly rated spots Indore where cheesecake tastes like a paradise.

1. Theobroma

Known for its baked New York-style cheesecake with rich, creamy texture.

2. La Berry patisserie

A new favourite offering classic and chocolate cheesecakes and other beautifully crafted desserts.

3. Bake N Shake

Popular among students for affordable yet indulgent cheesecake options.

4. Café Chapter One

Known for premium desserts and aesthetically plated cheesecakes.

5. Krozzon Café

Offers a variety of fusion cheesecakes in a vibrant café setting.

6. Mr. Beans

A cozy spot with highly rated blueberry and Oreo cheesecakes.

7. Nom Nom Chinese & Café

Surprisingly popular for desserts, especially its creamy cheesecake range and tasty chinese food with a desi twist.

8. Little Monk

Known for budget-friendly desserts with good portion sizes.

9. Mangosteen Café

Aesthetic café serving premium desserts and baked cheesecakes.

10. Shreemaya Celebration

A trusted name with consistently high ratings and classic dessert quality.