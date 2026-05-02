Indore Food Corner: 10 Top-Rated Spots Serving Best Cheesecakes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):
Indore is known for its wide variety of food and desserts but whats taking Indore by a storm are Cheesecakes. Here are the top 10 highly rated spots Indore where cheesecake tastes like a paradise.
1. Theobroma
Known for its baked New York-style cheesecake with rich, creamy texture.
2. La Berry patisserie
A new favourite offering classic and chocolate cheesecakes and other beautifully crafted desserts.
3. Bake N Shake
Popular among students for affordable yet indulgent cheesecake options.
4. Café Chapter One
Known for premium desserts and aesthetically plated cheesecakes.
5. Krozzon Café
Offers a variety of fusion cheesecakes in a vibrant café setting.
6. Mr. Beans
A cozy spot with highly rated blueberry and Oreo cheesecakes.
7. Nom Nom Chinese & Café
Surprisingly popular for desserts, especially its creamy cheesecake range and tasty chinese food with a desi twist.
8. Little Monk
Known for budget-friendly desserts with good portion sizes.
9. Mangosteen Café
Aesthetic café serving premium desserts and baked cheesecakes.
10. Shreemaya Celebration
A trusted name with consistently high ratings and classic dessert quality.